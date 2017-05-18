There's A Lesson For All of Us In A Skateboarders Close Call

Today, Cathedral City police presented a new helmet and skateboard to the mom and her son, who suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle on his skateboard.

The collision occurred yesterday around 3:04 PM at Dinah Shore Drive and Via De Anza. The boy and his friends were crossing the street on a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver cooperated with police and did not see the boy. The boy was launched about 20 feet and he suffered a fracture to his face and arm. The boy was wearing a 4 Shay J helmet. Police believe the injuries were not worse because he was wearing the helmet.

Police presented the skateboard and helmet to the mother and son at 3:00 PM, which was provided by the 4 Shay J Foundation.