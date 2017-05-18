Five Cooling Centers Available This Summer for Palm Springs Resi - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Five Cooling Centers Available This Summer for Palm Springs Residents

As temperatures begin to heat up in the Coachella Valley, the City of Palm Springs would like to alert residents that five cooling centers will be offered this summer throughout Palm Springs for anyone looking to beat the heat.

Cooling Centers will be conveniently available throughout the City at the following locations:

  • Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Avenue

          Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Road

          Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way

          Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.,

          Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Welwood Murray Memorial Public Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive

          Daily, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

  • James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road,

          Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call Dale Cook in the department of Community & Economic Development at (760) 323-8198.

