Cooling Centers Available This Summer for Palm Springs Residents

Palm Springs, CA -

As temperatures begin to heat up in the Coachella Valley, the City of Palm Springs would like to alert residents that five cooling centers will be offered this summer throughout Palm Springs for anyone looking to beat the heat.

Cooling Centers will be conveniently available throughout the City at the following locations:

  • Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Avenue

          Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Road

          Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way

          Monday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.,

          Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Welwood Murray Memorial Public Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive

          Daily, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

  • James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road,

          Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • The LGBT Community Center of the Desert, 1301 North Palm Canyon Drive, #301,

          Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For a list of ALL Riverside County Cooling Centers CLICK HERE.

For more Palm Springs information, call Dale Cook in the department of Community & Economic Development at (760) 323-8198.

  • Indio

    Indio Police Seek Public Help Identifying Circle K Robbery Suspect

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 8:04 PM EDT

    On May 26, 2017, at approximately 1:24 AM, an unknown masked male approached the front doors of the Circle K located at 80980 Madison Avenue armed with a long rifle and tried to gain access to the store.

  • Thermal

    Desert Mirage High School Teacher Charged in Child Sexual Exploitation Probe

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 7:54 PM EDT

    A 59-year- old Desert Mirage High School teacher is facing felony state child sexual exploitation charges for allegedly contacting a minor under the age of 14 with the intent to commit sexual and lewd offenses. 

  Judge Makes Coachella Gang Injunction Permanent

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:02 PM EDT

    For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.

