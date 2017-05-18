Time Warner Call Center in Palm Desert Closes Without Notice, 200 Workers Let Go

The Time Warner/Spectrum call center in Palm Desert closed yesterday, leaving 200 employees without jobs, and without a notice. We reached out to Time Warner who released the following statement:

"An important part of Spectrum's strategy for providing better customer service is larger call centers, where we can deliver information, training and technology to our representatives much more efficiently. At the same time, we know this is a difficult time for our employees in Palm Desert affected by this decision. We are working directly with them to provide comprehensive severance benefits, including salary continuation, health insurance and outplacement services.

Here is additional information:

Customers with questions about their bill or service issues are not affected by this call center closure.

Affected employees will receive salary continuation for at least five months (60 days' salary as part of the WARN notification and at least three months' salary in severance), plus the continuation of the company contribution toward health insurance for several months and outplacement services.

The affected employees are also eligible to apply for any open position at the company for which they are qualified.

Charter is committed to adding jobs in California and across the U.S. We're hiring 20,000 people in the U.S. over the next four years as we return call center jobs to the U.S., insource our workforce and serve our growing number of customers."

We have reached out to workers who were let go but have not heard anything yet.