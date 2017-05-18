Desert Regional Medical Center Experiencing Power Issues, Remains Open

We received viewer reports early this morning, May 18th, that Desert Regional Medical Center had lost power and was either running on a generator or was actually closed.

After further investigation and reaching out to Desert Regional, we received the following statement from the Director of Marketing and Public Relations:

"Desert Regional Medical Center is experiencing a temporary electrical interruption. While we work to restore power, our back-up generators are providing electrical power to our hospital. The outage occurred early yesterday morning. As a result, we postponed elective surgeries and will reschedule them once full power is restored. Our emergency department and trauma center remain open. We are working closely with Southern California Edison, which expects to have full power restored later today. Our physicians, nurses and staff remain focused on providing safe. high-quality care to our patients."