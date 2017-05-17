The Kennedy Man

If you visit Palm Springs City Hall you might be greeted by this silver-haired Southern gentleman. His name is Charles Dunn. He fills in at reception when needed. He's 74 but you wouldn't know it by his fast fingers on the keyboard.

"I won a typing contest my senior year as the fastest typist in Louisiana," says Dunn.

Something else you wouldn't know, those same fingers typed for President John F. Kennedy during the brink of nuclear war: the Cuban Missile Crisis. Charles Dunn typed out the President's words sent to the Soviet president.

"He sent letters to Khrushchev demanding that they take down the missiles, that they remove the missiles from Cuba, my fear as I typed, I remember thinking, 'Khurshchev is never going to do this!'"

What many didn't know then is just how close the world was to nuclear annihilation.

"If Khrushchev had not agreed to the withdrawal, literally we would have bombed, we would have used nuclear weapons. They would have responded so that's what the fear was it would be the end of mankind," says Dunn.

He looks back and still can't believe how he ended up at the White House. He and his siblings were abandoned in a orphanage in Louisiana. A few years later, his grandmother took them in.

He credits her with getting him to our nation's capitol, "I rode on a Continental Trailway bus, to Washington D.C. from Louisiana, we were very poor people, and my grandmother had given me all the cash, she had $65," he says with a smile.

He got a job at the Speaker's office, but because he could type faster than people could type shorthand, his next stop was the White House, not in a bus, this time a limo.

"My most vivid memory was driving throughout the gates of the white house for the first time ... it just didn't seem real, it didn't seem possible," he says.

And as fate would have it, he was also chosen to go on a doomed trip.

"The President's going to Dallas, and would you like to go since you're from Louisiana."

He's one of the last survivors aboard Air Force One the day President Kennedy was assassinated.

"I watched them load the casket and that kind of stuff and that was really surreal, and it was just like how can this be, you know and there's no greater hopeless feeling like that, when the President's gone."

A hallway in his Palm Springs home is a shrine to his Kennedy years.

He says his favorite, a painting that hangs on his wall, a gift from First Lady Jackie Kennedy, "And Mrs. Kennedy said, 'Tish tells me you like it that,' and I just said, 'Oh I love that,' and she said, 'Well you can have it,' and I said, 'Oh my goodness,' I was just overwhelmed and I said, 'Well thank you."

Dunn says that painting that used to hang in Mrs. Kennedy's office, seems to foretell one of the saddest days in American History, "The lady in black and then the President being sworn in."

And while he always felt a special bond with 35, he didn't know there's a permanent tribute to President Kennedy inside a church just a few miles from his home. Seeing this brought him back to the time known as "Camelot", a place he can travel to in his mind and his heart without anyone ever knowing.

"Magical, magical, just like an out of body experience, yeah, really very blessed to have had that opportunity."