Palm Springs Police Confirm Link Between Police Pursuit Suspect And Homicide Victim

The Palm Springs Police Department confirmed today a link between the suspect in Tuesday's high speed pursuit and the victim in a homicide the same day.

The big story was the chase. Police eventually capturing suspect Jonathan Alan Flora after he crashed his speeding vehicle near Indian Canyon Drive. At the same time, Palm Springs police also were involved in a homicide investigation here. While at first police wouldn't confirm it, shortly after KMIR's initial report, Palm Springs police confirmed a link between Flora and the victim in Tuesday's homicide.

"I just know that he allegedly was living in the house. I don't know if he was renting a room or what. He'd been living in that house before, left and then he came back," said neighbor Alexandra Christensen.

Neighbors tell KMIR that Flora had lived on and off with the murder victim in what was apparently a sometimes violent relationship. More than once, they say police had been called to the residence when Flora was bloodied in the front yard. And at least one other time in 2009. KMIR has obtained court documents showing that Flora was arrested and convicted of burglarizing the victim who was found dead Tuesday.

KMIR has also discovered numerous other convictions. Criminal death threats, DUI, public intoxication and disturbing the peace. In January of this year, an arrest warrant was issued for Flora for violation of probation. Furthermore, neighbors confirmed to KMIR that the car driven in Tuesday's high speed pursuit belonged to the murder victim.

KMIR reached out to the Department of Corrections in Sacramento for more background, and while willing to provide that information, Palm Springs police put a clamp on our request.

"This is information that we have to keep confidential at this point and that's not information that I'm privy to release," said Sgt. William Hutchinson of the Palm Springs Police Department.

What we do know is that Flora, after yesterday's chase, is charged with violating parole, reckless driving, evading police, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. That last charge apparently stemming from allegations that he picked up three strangers at the Vagabond Inn in Palm Springs who were in his car during the wild chase.

"My heart is racing! It was a little too much for me to handle. Other than that, I'm just glad I'm safe and everybody else was safe. The car did get totaled. We ended up running into a mountain and we flew seventeen feet in the air," said kidnap victim Rebekha Armilio.

The fact that police at first were saying little was unnerving to neighbors who knew the murder victim and wondered if there was a killer in their midst.

"This is kind of shocking. This neighborhood has always been a quiet neighborhood and it seems pretty shocking and bothersome that this is has happened," said neighbor Michael Hudson.

"What we can tell, and just as we've released in our statement, is that we're very confident at this point that we don't see any need for the residents of Palm Springs to be concerned. We feel very confident and comfortable that there is not a public safety risk at this time," said Hutchinson.