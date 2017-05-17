Two Women Steal Bikes in Neighborhood, Bring Child Along

An unusual set of partners in crime. Surveillance video shows two women committing a crime with a child tagging along with them. According to the owner is happened in Cabazon.

You see the two women walking up the driveway with the child and then they disappear. Moments later they appear carrying two bicycles, and the child is with them. In a Facebook post, the owner says they stole two Huffy mountain bikes, one with a baby seat attached to it.

The woman now says the police have found the bicycles and identified the two women. She says the police told her this is not the first time they have been accused of stealing bikes, and taking the child along with them.