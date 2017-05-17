New Social Services Office Opens in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County and City of Desert Hot Springs officials invited the public to the ribbon cutting for the new home of Riverside County social services in Desert Hot Springs today, Wednesday, May 17.

The ceremony for the County of Riverside Department of Public Social Services was held at 10 a.m. May 17. The newly constructed building is located in Desert Hot Springs at 65-753 Pierson Blvd., across the street from Desert Hot Springs High School.

The Department of Public Social Services will lease the new 38,000-square-foot facility for the Self-Sufficiency Division. The full-service office will allow clients to get help with temporary assistance programs that include CalWORKs, CalFresh (food stamps), Medi-Cal and Welfare-to-Work (GAIN) program assistance.

Auxiliary services such as employment services, child care, Housing Support Program and Family Stabilization Services will also be offered.

The new facility will allow the department to consolidate its operations by closing a smaller existing office in Desert Hot Springs, located at 14-201 Palm Dr., Ste. 110, and a few office suites in Cathedral City. The new location will start with 90 employees, with the potential to increase staffing in the future. The department will continue to maintain a full-service office in Cathedral City.

The building was developed by Tahiti Partners Property Corporation.