Desert Hot Springs

Mobile Home Destroyed in Desert Hot Springs Fire

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the intersection of Palm Drive and Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs. 

The first arriving engine company reported one abandoned single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The fire has been contained and firefighters will remain on scene for mop up.

