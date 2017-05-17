5 People Injured, 1 Ejected in Head-On Crash in Thermal

According to Cal Fire, a call came in around 10:20 AM regarding a two vehicle head-on collision on Harrison Street, south of 66th Avenue in Thermal.

There were five people involved in the crash, one of which suffered major injures and the other four have minor injuries. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene to assist.