3 Transported to Hospital By Helicopter in Thermal Crash, 1 Infant

California Highway Patrol received a call at 10:15 AM regarding a traffic collision at Harrison Street and 66th Avenue in Thermal.

A Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Harrison when it passed a tractor and was struck from behind by a Chevy Tahoe. Both vehicles were extremely damaged.

An 18-year-old, an infant, and an adult female in the Chevy were transported by helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center to treat injuries. The 18-year-old suffered moderate injuries but is expected to survive. The infant and adult female suffered from minor injuries. The two passengers in the Ford only suffered minor injuries.

The roads in the area were close for about one hour. According to California Highway Patrol, they have had major collisions within this area, but it is not particularly more dangerous than other areas. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.