Spotlight 29 Hosts Run For The Wall, Recognizing Military Veterans

Spotlight 29 Casino is hosting approximately 500 motorcycle riders from the 29th annual Run For The Wall, which recognizes the sacrifices and contributions made by all veterans who have served our nation.

The casino is the first stop on the route, which concludes on May 26 at the nation’s capital. Riders will gather for a special kick-off ceremony with prayers and speeches at Spotlight 29 Casino before they embark on their 2,600-mile ride across the country.

The ride is open to anyone, although 75 percent of the participants in Run For the Wall are active or retired military. Others are welcome and encouraged to ride for those who cannot. Run For The Wall is a nonprofit organization.