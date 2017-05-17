Coachella Judge Strikes Down Drinking Water Standard for Chromium-6

On May 5, the California State Superior Court struck down the State Water Resources Control Board’s water treatment guideline for Chromium-6, arguing that it’s not feasible for low income communities to comply with the state’s treatment standard.

“This ruling buys us some time and could potentially make it less costly for us and our rate payers to comply with state guidelines,” said Maritza Martinez, Coachella’s public works director.

In striking down California’s Chromium-6 guideline, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Christopher Krueger sided with the Solano County Taxpayers Association and the California Manufacturers & Technology Association, and ruled on May 5 that the state’s Chromium 6 standard must consider the economic ramifications of treatment.

Federal standards allow total Chromium in drinking water at a maximum contaminant level of 100 parts per billion. California has previously required that drinking water not exceed the Chromium 6 standard of 50 parts per billion, but the state revised its standard in 2014 and set a maximum contaminant level (MCL) of just 10 parts per billion, which is 10 times as strict as the current federal standard for total Chromium levels.

Court documents show that ratepayers in small, low income communities could see their water bills increase by hundreds of dollars a month if their water districts need to purchase new equipment to comply with the stringent Chromium-6 guidelines. Judge Krueger found that the state’s treatment standard for Chromium-6 has placed an economic burden on water districts serving low- income areas.

Water districts had previously been ordered to comply with the new standards for Chromium 6 by Jan. 1, 2020. The judge ordered the state Department of Public Health to withdraw its current MCL and establish a new MCL for Chromium-6 that takes into account the economic feasibility of compliance. For more information, please visit www.Coachella.org.