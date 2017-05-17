Shots Fired in Palm Desert Neighborhood, Dog Shot and Killed

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call regarding a man with a gun at 1:00 AM near the 44-000 block of Acacia Drive in Palm Desert.

While police were in the area, they heard shots fired. During the investigation, they located a dog in the area with a gunshot wound. The dog was taken to the vet where it later died.

Story: Coachella Judge Strikes Down Drinking Water Standard for Chromium-6

While police continued their investigation, they located a male matching the description provided by the original reporting party. They took the male into custody without incident.

Story: Day of Crime: Murder, High Speed Pursuit

A vehicle in the area was towed, police believe the vehicle is related to the male taken into custody. At this point they are trying to determine if the vehicle is stolen, so they are currently contacting the registered owner. Also, they have no information why the man shot the dog.