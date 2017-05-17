Wanted Parolee Who Previously Burglarized Murder Victim's Home Among Four Detained Following Palm Springs Chase

(CNS) Police today were investigating the murder of an elderly man found dead in his Palm Springs home on the same day that a parolee -- who was convicted in 2009 of burglarizing the victim's home -- was arrested following a high-speed chase.

Jonathan Flora, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, hours after police discovered a man's body inside his home at 2290 Park Drive.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the ``elderly'' victim, nor revealed the cause of death, but Sgt. William Hutchinson said it was being investigated as a homicide. Police also have not disclosed whether Flora's arrest was connected with the homicide case.

Flora was spotted at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday driving a vehicle on southbound Palm Canyon Drive with three passengers and refused to pull over, triggering a chase, police said.

Flora reached speeds of 90 mph on Palm Canyon before driving onto the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, where the vehicle came to a rest near the trading post, police said.

Members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians fully cooperated with the PSPD, and all four occupants of the vehicle were detained, police said.

The passengers were released after being interviewed, and Flora was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of violating parole.

Along with the burglary conviction, Flora was convicted in 2012 of making criminal threats against a man identified only as ``Ivan Doe'' in court documents, which state that Flora threatened the victim with a ``fixed blade knife.''

Flora, who is being held without bail, is expected to appear in court Thursday.