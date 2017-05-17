Day of Crime: Murder, High Speed Pursuit

Palm Springs Police are investigating a murder here on the corner or Sunset and Park.

It's been a serious day of crime in Palm Springs with a murder earlier in the morning, and then a high speed chase reached speeds of 90 mph.

We spoke with a young woman hurt in that crash.

A viewer sent us video of the end of the chase in Indian Canyons.

You can see the car was damaged in the crash, but the suspect still kept driving.

Police say the pursuit suspect is a wanted parole.

They arrested 30 year old Jonathan Flora, and released the other people in the car.

They did not tell us what he was wanted for.

Police also won't tell us if the pursuit and the murder are connected.

Police got the call about an elderly man dead in his house around 8am Tuesday.

They are investigating as a homicide.

They have not confirmed an arrest for that yet.

A lot of unanswered questions with a murder investigation still ongoing, and earlier in the afternoon a high speed pursuit.

