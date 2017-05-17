Day of Crime: Murder, High Speed Pursuit

A lot of unanswered questions with a murder investigation still ongoing, and earlier in the afternoon a high speed pursuit.
A lot of unanswered questions with a murder investigation still ongoing, and earlier in the afternoon a high speed pursuit.
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
Palm Springs Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 1:17 PM near Vagabond Inn Palm Springs at 1699 S Palm Canyon Drive.
Palm Springs Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 1:17 PM near Vagabond Inn Palm Springs at 1699 S Palm Canyon Drive.