Aviation Experts Oppose Proposed Hospital Site

Robert Barriman runs the Bermuda Dunes Executive Airport. As he looks off into the distance, he's reminded of a proposed hospital he says is on the final approach of their main runway, "It's unquestionable that an inpatient hospital is not compatible with the approach to a runway, it just shouldn't be done."

On the other side of the runway is where the Joint Replacement Hospitals of America, a one stop specialty center for hip replacements, is planning to build a 30 thousand square foot building off of Jefferson Street and Indio Boulevard, in Indio. It was supposed to be finished in 2016, but there's been some issues because of how close the site is to the airport.

Berriman says there are 14 thousand takeoffs and landings a year out of this airport and a building there would be a safety risk, "There's lots of issues there's lighting, there's safety issues with pilots on final approach, coming into our airport with literally looking out your left window and straight down it would be this new hospital."

Simon Housman, the director of the Riverside County's Airport Land Use Commission, says the commission studied the location and ruled it to be "incompatible" with the airport. He says the job of the commission is to protect people from airports and airports from people by developing a plan designed to limit the number of people close to airports likely to be injured by noise or aircraft mishaps. He says most aviation accidents happen near airports so they try to avoid certain land uses or limit the number of people exposed to the risk. He says in this case the building is in the airport's protection zone, where there's a greater chance of emergencies. Housman says also people in hospitals would have limited mobility, further exposing the danger during emergency situations. He says the City of Indio does have the right to ultimately do what it deems appropriate for the city and its residents and can override their recommendation.

The California Pilots Association also opposes the site.

Barriman says it's simple, "The population of the hospital is incapacitated they can't be moved in the event of an emergency," so the location is exactly what the ALUC ruled, incompatible.

David Shapiro owns Desert West Aviation located in the airport, he teaches people how to fly. He says building a hospital on that site is a bad idea, "It would be intimidating, I think this would be intimidating for guys who are pilots already to have this big building you know right at the end of the runway, it just doesn't make sense."

The City of Indio staff says the building is not a traditional hospital but a specialty surgery center, and will not have an emergency room or hundreds of people staying overnight, therefore they don't see the site as being a problem. But they say the building is not approved yet and several steps need to be taken for that approval. The first one will be taken on Wednesday night's council meeting when council members will hear the recommendations and vote on their intent. Then they have to wait more than 40 days before their final decision. The community is encouraged to attend and voice their concerns.