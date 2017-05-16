Jury Selection Beings for Man Accused of Beating Sister With Metal Pipe

Jury selection got underway today for the trial of a Desert Hot Springs man accused of striking his sister multiple times with a

metal pipe.

Brandall Green, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly striking his sibling several times in the head and body, causing her to be hospitalized with multiple contusions and a laceration above one eye.

She told police she thought Green struck her with the pipe twice in the forehead, once above the left eye, once in the left arm and once on her left

side, according to a declaration filed in support of an arrest warrant.

She also told police she thinks she fell unconscious for a few seconds following the alleged May 1, 2016, attack at her home in Desert Hot Springs,

according to the document.

The siblings' mother told responding officers that she intervened, punched her son in the jaw, threw him against a closet and told him to

leave, according to police. The mother alleged her son punched her daughter twice in the forehead with his fist before removing the pipe from his shorts and striking the victim three times with the weapon, including once in the forehead. No motive was provided for the alleged attack.

Green fled the home prior to the arrival of police. An arrest warrant was issued last October, and police located Green on Nov. 8 at a vacant Desert Hot Springs home in the 66500 block of Fourth Street.

According to Detective Chris Saucier, Green and an unidentified woman were found in the home after officers received reports of trespassers. Green allegedly gave the officers a false name and then tried to run, but was subdued following a struggle, Saucier said.

Jury selection will continue at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Wednesday afternoon. Green is in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail.