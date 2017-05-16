Dog Bite Leaves 3-Year-Old Traumatized in Hemet

A 3-year-old boy is recovering from severe facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Hemet. The pitbull mix has been impounded by Riverside County Animal Services, but the boy is now having to endure rabies shots and was in the hospital to treat the excruciating pain.

In an interview with NBC4 Los Angeles, the mother of the boy expresses how her son is traumatized and it breaks her heart, "This is one boo boo that mommy can't kiss and go away. I can't make him feel better and that's all I want is my happy son back."

The incident happened near an elementary school in Hemet on Monday May 15th around 5:00 PM. The dog is being quarantined at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus because it is not currently vaccinated for rabies. The owner did not relinquish the animal, and pending investigation, she could receive the dog back after it is vaccinated and licensed.

Chrishtiauna Jackson shared the pictures of her son's injuries as the incident is something that could've been easily preventable, " No 3-year-old should go through what my son is going through now."