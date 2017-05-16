Dog Bite Leaves 3-Year-Old Traumatized in Hemet

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.
Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.
The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.
