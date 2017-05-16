10 Units Respond to House Fire in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Fire Department responded to a call at 11:43 AM to a structure fire in a single family dwelling on Mission Road in the Dream Homes sub-division in western Cathedral City.

The fire was contained to two bedrooms. The total time until the fire was controlled was 19 minutes. One person sustained minor burns and was not transported to the hospital.

The house was inhabited at the time of the fire and the total resources on scene was 10 fire units. The fire remains under investigation.