10 Units Respond to House Fire in Cathedral City - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cathedral City

10 Units Respond to House Fire in Cathedral City

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Cathedral City, CA -

Cathedral City Fire Department responded to a call at 11:43 AM to a structure fire in a single family dwelling on Mission Road in the Dream Homes sub-division in western Cathedral City. 

Story: Possible Marijuana Grow Operation Found When Fire Doused at Indio Hills House

The fire was contained to two bedrooms. The total time until the fire was controlled was 19 minutes. One person sustained minor burns and was not transported to the hospital.

Story: Four Detained After High Speed Chase in Palm Springs

The house was inhabited at the time of the fire and the total resources on scene was 10 fire units. The fire remains under investigation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella

    Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:13:12 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Local Teacher's Body Found

    Former Local Teacher's Body Found

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:12:06 GMT

    The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.

    Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.

    The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.

    Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.

  • CV Link Moves Forward Without Two Cities

    CV Link Moves Forward Without Two Cities

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-05-16 06:05:51 GMT

    The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.

    The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.

    The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.

    The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.

Powered by Frankly