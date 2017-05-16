Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation

Washington, D.C. -

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House disputed a report Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times reported that Trump made the request during a February Oval Office meeting. The newspaper cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

Flynn resigned the day before the Feb. 14 meeting, after it was revealed he apparently had lied to his about the nature of his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

The Times said Trump told Comey, "I hope you can let this go."

The White House denied the report.

"While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," the White House said in a statement.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, saying he did so based on his very public handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

According to the Times, Comey wrote in the memo that Trump told him Flynn had done nothing wrong. But Comey did not say anything to Trump about limiting the investigation, replying, "I agree he is a good guy."

  Coachella

    Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:13:12 GMT

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

    Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

  Coachella Valley

    Former Local Teacher's Body Found

    Former Local Teacher's Body Found

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:12:06 GMT

    The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.

    Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.

    The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.

    Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.

  CV Link Moves Forward Without Two Cities

    CV Link Moves Forward Without Two Cities

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-05-16 06:05:51 GMT

    The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.

    The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.

    The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.

    The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.

