Palm Springs Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 1:17 PM near Vagabond Inn Palm Springs at 1699 S Palm Canyon Drive.

The vehicle fled at speeds up to 90 mph and the pursuit continued for about 5 minutes before the driver crashed the car in an attempt to escape pursuit. Four people were detained and a female passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. One of the suspects detained is a wanted parolee.

