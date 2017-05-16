Palm Desert Resident Celebrates 107th Birthday - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert, CA -

Jane Rupert is celebrating her 107th birthday today! She turned 107 Monday, May 15th, but the lunch celebration took place today in Desert Hot Springs. She is gathered around by friends, family, and workers who help care for her.

Rupert lives at Gentiva Hospice on Cook Street in Palm Desert. Miss Rupert is on hospice at Gentiva Hospice and part of an organization called the "Dream Foundation" which helps grant wishes of terminally ill adults. 

