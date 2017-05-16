Possible Marijuana Grow Operation Found When Fire Doused at Indio Hills House

(CNS) A fire that broke out Tuesday at a home in unincorporated Indio Hills triggered a sheriff's investigation into a possible marijuana grow operation at the residence. More than two dozen firefighters were sent at 9:13 a.m. to the single- story home in the 30000 block of Desert Rock Road.

One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and did not need to be taken to a hospital, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

In addition to battling smoke and flames coming through the home's roof, Newman said ``an unknown substance inside of the residence'' prompted a hazardous materials team to be summoned to the scene.

Crews had the fire contained at 10:47 a.m., Newman said. Sheriff's deputies were called to assist with the investigation when they were told that a possible grow operation might be on the premises, said Deputy Armando Munoz.

As of mid-afternoon, no arrests had been made, but deputies were still actively investigating the possible grow operation tip, Munoz said.