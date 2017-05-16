House Fire in Indio Hills Prompts Investigation into Possible Marijuana House

House Fire in Indio Hills Prompts Investigation into Possible Ma - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Hills, CA -

(CNS) A fire that broke out Tuesday at a home in unincorporated Indio Hills triggered a hazardous materials investigation and left one person with minor smoke inhalation.

More than two dozen firefighters were sent at 9:13 a.m. to the single- story home in the 30000 block of Desert Rock Road.

Story: Border Patrol Agents Impede Drive Thru Attempt, Seize Mass Amount of Maijuana

The smoke inhalation patient was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

In addition to battling smoke and flames coming through the home's roof, Newman said ``an unknown substance inside of the residence'' prompted a hazardous materials team to be summoned to the scene. According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, they are investigating a possible marijuana grow operation in the house. It remains an active and on-going investigation.

Story: Palm Springs Fire Department Investigating Suspicious Palm Tree Fires

Crews had the fire contained at 10:47 a.m., Newman said.

