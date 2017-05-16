Border Patrol Agents Impede Drive Thru Attempt, Seize Mass Amount of Marijuana

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents, assigned to the west desert area, stopped a vehicle loaded with drugs after it entered the United States using metal ramps to drive over vehicle barricades on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., after agents assigned to the remote video surveillance system (RVSS) observed a White Chevy Tahoe drive into the United States about 400 yards north of the United States/Mexico International Border.

Agents in the area responded to the area. As the agents approached the Chevy Tahoe’s location the men in the vehicle turned back south to abscond.

Border Patrol advised the Mexican military of the incursion and responded to the area. One of the men decided to return to the United States and was apprehended by a Border Patrol agents. The other man’s disposition is presently unknown.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of our RVSS system as an integral part of our border technology,” said Special Operations Supervisor Miguel Garcia. “The vigilance by our Border Patrol agents and their ability to rapidly respond is crucial in stopping dangerous narcotics from entering our communities, while keeping our nation’s borders safe.” Special Operations Supervisor Garcia added, “This is also an example of great interagency work between Mexican officials and the Border Patrol.”

Border Patrol agents later returned to the area of the initial incursion and discovered several metal ramps used to circumvent the in-place vehicle barricades.

Agents seized the Chevy Tahoe and 978.85 lbs. of marijuana that was stuffed inside the vehicle. The marijuana has a street value of $391,540.

The man, a Mexican citizen, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.