CV Link Moves Forward Without Two Cities

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments votes yes for their final route of the CV Link.

The CV Link will be connecting valley cities -- most of them.

Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells, both who raised objections, are left out.

"I live in Rancho Mirage and it's kind of unfortunate they aren't coming around to it now, but in the future when they see what good it's doing for the whole valley, I'm sure future city councils will come around and accept it," said Gary Lueders with Friends of CV Link.

Right now Rancho Mirage City Council is voicing concerns about where the path is ending.

"Even though we have said we don't want it, we're concerned about the terminus of the EIR of it dumping bikers, walkers, etcetera onto Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage," said Councilman Ted Weill.

The meeting was packed as people for and against voicing their thoughts on the proposed now 40 mile path for walkers, golf carts and bikers.

Cathedral City resident Leititia Collins said, "We provide rides for people that have physical disabilities, and we ride low profile bikes. There is no way we can get on the road safely, visibility is much lower, and we need a safe place to ride."

Palm Springs resident Anna Nevenic said, "This is just something that will be used by the people who do not live here, local people will get no benefit at all and we are the ones paying the price, so what is for us: nothing."

Executive Director for Coachella Valley Association Of Governments, Tom Kirk, says there are still more steps to go, but construction should start later this year with a lower price tag than $100 million with less of the path.

"The cost will certainly come down now that Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells are definitively not a part of the project, and those costs will come as construction crews come on and give us bids," said Kirk.