Palm Springs Fire Department Investigating Suspicious Palm Tree Fires

The Palm Springs Fire Department quickly put out a fire in the Gene Autry Plaza on Sunday. While it spread to other trees, there was no damage to buildings and no one was hurt. But people who live and work in Southeast Palm Springs say they've noticed more palm tree fires lately.

Jackie Glettler who owns Alclare Screens just a few blocks away from the shopping center says several months back she had a close call, "I was inside the office and the people next door were outside and all of a sudden they hollered, 'Your truck's on fire!'"

Glettler says her business truck was parked next to palm trees that were on fire and luckily her son was able to move it before it was damaged.

Mark Rice who works at Wiefels Mortuary, says the fires was right next to their business, he and others believe the fires seem suspicious.

"It seems like a very strange coincidence that all these palm trees are catching on fire so it does seem like it could be possibly one person that's doing this," says Rice.

A business owner says his security cameras recorded the incident. He didn't want to be interviewed for fear of becoming a target.

The Palm Springs Fire Department says it's investigating the series of fires because they appear to be intentionally set.

People who live and work here hope whoever is lighting these fires is caught before someone gets hurt.

"It's worrisome because I mean there's a school down the street, there's a lot of traffic on this street," says Glettler.

"My major concern is not only for the palm trees but what about the buildings around here? Sooner or later it's going to catch one of them on fire and that worries me," says Rice.

The Palm Springs Fire Department says the community must remain vigilant and report any suspicious person in the neighborhood.