More Than 1,300 Customers Without Power Near Salton Sea

(CNS) A power outage left more than 1,300 customers without electricity in the Salton Sea communities of North Shore and Bombay Beach late Monday afternoon.

The outage was reported at 4:15 p.m., according to Marion Champion of the Imperial Irrigation District. Power was expected to be restored in six hours, the IID estimated.

A troubleshooter was sent to the scene to assess the cause of the outage affecting 1,368 customers in North Shore, as well as the Imperial County city of Bombay Beach, both of which lie along the Salton Sea's eastern shoreline.