Under New Leadership, Wessman Development is No More

As of Monday May 15th, 2017, Wessman Development has changed its name to Grit Development under the leadership of Michael Braun and Octavio Fernandez. However, they won't be moving into their new downtown Palm Springs offices until July 1st.

President of Grit Development Michael Braun issued the following statement, "The name change is a logical next step following John Wessman’s retirement earlier this year. More importantly, it signifies our company’s core pillars now and going forward– visionary, persistence, innovation and excellence.

These pillars of “grit” define who we are, how we operate and what we deliver. Our entrepreneurial spirit fuels our visionary approach to projects. Our unwavering commitment to persistence and hard work makes them a reality. Innovation guides our planning and design to ensure sustainable, successful projects for decades to come. Excellence is our cornerstone as we consistently achieve excellence with each distinctive property we deliver.

After over a decade of planning and hard work, we’re thrilled to share the near completion of the downtown revitalization project. Dozens of tenants will open this summer with the Kimpton Rowan Hotel officially opening to the public in September. The hotel will feature an open rooftop bar and pool representing the first of its kind for Palm Springs."