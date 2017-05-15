Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital After Collision with Vehicle

Palm Springs Police Department officers responded to Gene Autry Trail near Interstate 10 at 1:57 PM to a vehicle vs motorcycle collision.

Traffic in the northbound lanes has been slowed due to the crash. The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for injury, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Stay tuned with KMIR as the story develops.