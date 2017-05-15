Rancho Mirage Celebrates Desert Nurses Appreciation

The Rancho Mirage Chambers of Commerce celebrated the 12th annual Desert Nurses Appreciation Luncheon today, May 15th, at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa.

The event was emceed by KMIR's Thalia Hayden from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, with a sold out room full of nurses and community members. The presenting sponsor was Emerald Wealth Management. Other sponsors included the City of Rancho Mirage, Desert Regional Medical Center, and Eisenhower Medical Center.