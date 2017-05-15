Palm Springs Tribe Announces Sponsorship of L.A. Clippers D-League Team

The Palm Springs-based Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Monday announced its sponsorship of a Los Angeles Clippers affiliate basketball team, which will be based in Ontario.

The Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario will be part of the new NBA Gatorade League, formerly known as the development or D-League. The team, set to begin playing in the league's 2017-18 season, will play its 24 home games at Ontario's Citizens Business Bank Arena.

The tribe already had a sponsorship agreement with the team as the Clippers' presenting sponsor and team's Official Tribal Casino partner, but Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said having a team directly named after any tribe is a first.

``Having a sports team named after our people is a great honor that recognizes the relevance of our history and culture as well as our existence today,'' he said. ``Naming a team after a tribe is a first for the NBA and the D-League.''

Doc Rivers, the Clippers' head coach and president of basketball operations, called it ``a great day for the Clippers.''

``Having our own development team in the Inland Empire is another example of the dedication and investment to winning and creating a first-class organization that Steve Ballmer brings to this franchise,'' Rivers said. ``We now have a place close to home where our young players and staff members have the ability to develop and gain important experience.''