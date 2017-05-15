Palm Springs Tribe Announces Sponsorship of L.A. Clippers D-League Team

The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.
Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.
Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.
An adult bear was spotted in Indio Sunday and tranquilized near the Interstate 10 freeway.
