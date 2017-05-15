One Suspect Detained in Indio Apartment Burglary, Two Suspects Wanted

Indio Police Department responded to a call at 9:29 AM about a burglary at an apartment located on San Jacinto Avenue in Indio. Neighbors noticed the burglary in progress and contacted police. The neighbors attempted to contact the suspects but they took off.

Story: Former Local Teacher's Body Found

The suspects are 3 juveniles, one of which has been detained. Police located the suspect hiding underneath a vehicle near Valencia Avenue. The other two suspects remain on the loose.

Story: Bear Found Hiding Behind Ford Dealership in Indio

One suspect was wearing a white shirt with grey stripes. The other suspect was wearing a grey or blue shirt with brown pants. It is unknown what or if anything was taken from the apartment.