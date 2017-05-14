House Fire Displaces Two in Palm Desert

(CNS) A house in Palm Desert caught fire before sunrise Sunday, but the two residents were not hurt.

The fire was reported at 4:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Conejo Circle, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

First-arriving firefighters saw smoke emanating from the single-story house, she said.

It took 25 firefighters about 40 minutes to put out the flames.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two displaced adults find a place to stay and other needs.