Bear Found Hiding Behind a Ford Dealership in Indio

An adult bear was spotted in Indio Sunday and tranquilized near the Interstate 10 freeway.

The California Highway Patrol received reports at 6:27 a.m. of a bear hiding in bushes near Adams Street just south of Avenue 40, near the Fiesta Ford dealership, said a spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Initial reports indicated that the bear was a cub, but it was later discovered that the bruin was a healthy two-year old adult, said Andrew Hughan, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A warden from the agency was called in and tranquilized the 125-pound bear so that it could be returned to the wild, he said.

While it was not certain where the bear came from, Hughan said it is possible the bear may have become lost and wandered in from the Joshua Tree area.