Absence Of Desert Trip To Affect Local Businesses

According to Billboard Magazine, the highly anticipated Desert Trip concert will not happen this fall and rock and roll fans aren't the only ones upset. Local business owners now say they'll have to find a new way to make up for those lost dollars.

"I'm disappointed because it brings in revenue and I think it's good for our community. As all the others are," said La Quinta resident Charlene Dimond.

The audience for Coachella and Stagecoach is typically younger. They don't mind eating fast food for an entire weekend. But Desert Trip brings in a different crowd.

"Desert trip crowd is definitely much more of the foodie influenced group. They have a little bit more of a disposable income. We see a lot more of the Desert Trip connoisseur at Jackalope Ranch," said Jackalope Ranch event coordinator Aurissa Parsons.

Tourist destinations like Jackelope Ranch and Shields Date Gardens saw a bump in their revenue last year. This year, they'll have to make it up another way.

"It's looking at different aspects to do. That might mean sending an email blast generate that revenue that we might lose," said Jessica Duenow, a public information specialist with the gardens.

Last year, hotels in the Coachella Valley broke records during the month of October. In Cathedral City, hotels saw more than an 80 percent increase in revenue growth. Hotels in Palm Springs increased their revenue by 48 percent.

"We're going to see some significant shortfall not only for the city of Palm Springs but for the entire Coachella Valley," said Aftab Dada, general manager of Hilton Palm Springs.

