Desert Homeless Service Provider Now Homeless



Steven Trapp has been homeless since September.

He says he collects cans to feed himself but sometimes it's not enough, "It's tough to find food whenever you have no income and you're scrimping and gathering cans just for a decent meal."

But today he's enjoying a hot meal at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs, thanks to Well in the Desert.

"It's a moment out of the day where you get time to reflect and actually get to enjoy what you're taking in instead of trying to hide in a corner behind some building by some dumpsters to keep out of the view of people," he says.

Well in the Desert has been providing services to people in need or homeless for over 20 years, but now they're without a home.

Arlene Rosenthal, the president of the non profit says they left their recent location in the Rosa Parks neighborhood because of zoning issues, "We did not want a community fighting so we voluntarily decided not to go for a conditional use permit, it was meant to be, we still serve there."

And she says finding a new location has not been easy, many don't want the non profit in their neighborhood. So, they went mobile.

"We're homeless but we took the lemons and and we threw them into sugar and we made sweetness and we're out about every single morning serving coffee and sweet rolls, providing these tent showers, giving socks and other clothes that people might need," says Rosenthal.

But a permanent home is the dream.

"If we can find a building closer into town, it would just be like a, it would be a miracle," she says.

I introduced Steven to Arlene.

Steven got to tell her what Well in the Desert means to him and to many who feel cast aside, "You've provided us with a place that we can feel like human beings and feel like we have hope and opportunities to rise above what our situation may be."

"Thank you Steven," she said.

We reached out to Councilman Geoff Kors who is a member of the homeless subcommittee, he says they're actively working to find a permanent location or emergency housing for organizations who provide services like Well in the Desert. They even discussed using Measure J funds to tackle the problem.

While some feel the tax money from the measure are not meant to be used for projects like Well in the Desert, Rosenthal says Measure J funds would beautify the city because, it provides a permanent location for homeless to gather. She hopes to have a permanent home before the summer.

Kors says this fiscal year the city spent over $1 million to help the homeless. That translated into housing 100 people, providing 50 jobs and 55 homeless people with benefits. He says they hope to build on this progress. They will be doing a presentation on homelessness during next week's Palm Springs City Council meeting.