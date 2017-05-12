Beaumont City Council Member Indicted by Grand Jury - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beaumont City Council Member Indicted by Grand Jury

Beaumont, CA -

Beaumont City Councilman Mark Orozco was indicted by a grand jury on charges of  soliciting a bribe and perjury, the District
Attorney's office announced today.

Orozco, 40, was indicted Thursday on one count of soliciting a bribe and nine counts of perjury for falsely identifying campaign funds on his
disclosure document -- the Fair Political Practices Commission Form 460.

Orozco, who faces a maximum of 13 years in state prison if convicted on all counts, is expected to surrender to authorities on May 25 in Riverside
criminal court.

The indictment comes after the city made headlines for corruption, with seven city officials, including the former city manager, city attorney and police chief, charged for the alleged misappropriation of nearly $43 million.

However, Orozco's indictment is unrelated to that case, according to D.A spokesman John Hall, who said prosecutors began investigating Orozco following a complaint made by the city of Beaumont. ``Our Public Integrity Unit does the difficult and necessary work of rooting out corruption in our community,'' District Attorney Mike Hestrin said.

``I appreciate and thank the city of Beaumont for their continued cooperation during the course of the investigation. It was only with the partnership of the Beaumont officials, that we were able to bring forth the indictment against Orozco. It is important to hold our community leaders to the highest standards in our continued efforts to deter political corruption in our county.''

Prosecutors did not release further information on the grand jury proceedings, but the transcript will become public record 10 days after Orozco receives a transcript copy, Hall said.

