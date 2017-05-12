Update: Extensive Search Continues for Missing Couple

As the search for Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran continues, family and friends of Jonathan have given some additional information that may help:

"Jonathan is a childhood friend of mine. Growing up, we've always known him as Jon Darling, not Jonathan Reynoso. He is a Cathedral City High School graduate. His mom, family and friends are asking if along with Reynoso, you could include how he's also known as Jon Darling when mentioning him in your newscasts. Maybe this could help more people recognize him."

__________

After an extensive investigation thus far, detailed below are the events that we know regarding the two missing adults Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso:

Audrey was last seen at her sister’s house on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, between 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the city of Coachella. Audrey stopped at her sister’s house while driving to meet Jonathan at an unknown location somewhere between Coachella and Imperial County. Based on interviews with friends, we believe that Jonathan may have been travelling from Brawley for an unknown reason.

Story: Under New Leadership, Wessman Development is No More

Jonathan does not drive and was coming from Imperial County with friends. Those friends have not been identified or interviewed. It is believed that Jonathan and Audrey did meet at an unknown location sometime on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Friends and family tried to contact both Audrey and Jonathan throughout the day and night on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Audrey’s family reported Audrey missing in the early morning hours of Friday, May 12, 2017.

Using On-Star, IPD officers located the vehicle (2010 GMC Terrain) around 8:00 a.m., on the westbound side of the I-10 west of the Oak Valley Parkway on May 11, 2017. The vehicle was recovered by IPD and the initial search of the vehicle showed no signs of foul play or forced entry. The vehicle was fueled and operated normally when started.

Story: Two Suspects Detained in Indio Apartment Burglary, One Suspect Wanted

The “selfie” photo that was sent from Audrey’s phone was not taken on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, as originally thought. It was sent to a family member on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, but it is unknown when the actual photo was taken. Audrey’s cell phone records indicate her phone did not use any cell towers outside of the East Coachella Valley on Wednesday, May 11, 2017. Audrey’s phone is still off and there has been no activity since midnight Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Detectives continue to follow-up on all leads old and new. The investigation is considered open and on-going. Currently there are no obvious sign of foul play and this case is being considered an attempt to locate Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso. IPD is asking for widest dissemination of this information and any help the public can provide. All updates to this situation will be sent through the IPD Twitter account - @DmarshallDan.

Story: Former Local Teacher's Body Found

Anyone with any information is requested to contact 911, their local police agency or the Indio Police Department (760-391-4051).