Two Missing People, Police Ask For Community Help

Coachella, CA -

Today (May 12, 2017) family members reported their 26 year old daughter, Audrey Moran, was missing and has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Family members said Audrey left her mother’s home in Coachella to meet with her boyfriend, Jonathan Reynoso (28 years old). Audrey was going to meet Jonathan in Coachella and give him a ride to his house in Palm Desert.

Later that evening, Audrey’s sister received a “selfie” photograph on her cell phone of Audrey and Jonathan at Jonathan’s home in Palm Desert around 8:45 p.m. That was the last contact anyone has had with the pair. Family members became concerned after a multitude of unsuccessful attempts to contact Audrey throughout the day on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

After IPD received the initial report of Aubrey and Jonathan being missing, officers sent a request to On-Star to have the vehicle last being driven by Audrey located. On-Star indicated that the vehicle was stationary on the I-10 west of Oak Valley Parkway in the city of Beaumont, CA around 9:00 a.m. on May 12, 2017.

Officers located the vehicle on the I-10 and discovered the vehicle was pulled to the side of the highway. A preliminary investigation indicated there was no signs of foul play or forced entry into the vehicle. The vehicle is currently being towed to the Indio Police Station for a more in-depth examination.

Currently there are no signs of foul play and this case is being considered an attempt to locate Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso. IPD is asking for widest dissemination of this information and requesting any help the public can provide. All updates to this situation will be sent through the IPD Twitter account- @DmarshallDan.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact 911, their local police agency or the Indio Police Department (760-391- 4051).

