Police Searching for Missing Couple Whose Car Turned Up on Freeway

Police sought the public's help in locating a couple who have been missing since Wednesday after leaving the Coachella Valley in a car found abandoned on the side of a freeway in Beaumont.

Audrey Moran, 26, and Jonathan Reynoso, 28, went missing after Moran left her mother's Coachella home to give Reynoso a ride to his home in Palm Desert, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

Moran's sister received a photograph showing the couple at Reynoso's home at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, but that was the last contact anyone has had with the pair since. Moran's family members contacted police after making ``a multitude of unsuccessful attempts'' to contact her throughout the day Thursday, according to the sergeant.

The car they left in was found around 9 a.m. Friday on the side of Interstate 10, west of Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont, Marshall said. Police have not discovered any signs of foul play or forced entry into the car during their investigation, but Marshall said the car has been towed to the Indio Police Station for a more in-depth examination.

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts was asked to call 911, their local police agency, or the Indio Police Department at (760) 391- 4051.