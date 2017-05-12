Hiker Rescued After Falling Between Two Rocks in Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Hiker Rescued After Falling Between Two Rocks in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

A hiker was by himself on the Skyline Trail/Museum Trailhead right above the museum in Palm Springs, when he fell between two rocks and got stuck.

The 56 year old man was rescued about 50 feet up the trail around 12:45 PM and was transported to the hospital for treatment to injuries. 

