The Living Desert Celebrates National Public Gardens Day

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating National Public Gardens Day on Friday, May 12, by hosting an array of talks and guided tours through the zoo's various plant collections. National Public Gardens Day is an annual celebration that raises awareness of the importance of botanical gardens and arboreta, as well as environmental stewardship, plant and water conservation, green space, and education in communities nationwide.

Scheduled events include a garden tour emphasizing the use of native plants in the landscape with Mack Nash at 9:30 a.m., date samples in the Palm Garden with Federico Vargas and Gilbert Ochoa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., an ethno-botanical use of native plants and tour of our Cahuilla Garden with Jennifer Hudson at 10:30 a.m., a guided tour inside the butterfly house with Kirk Anderson at 11:30 a.m., and a talk with Bob Linstead about propagating native plants on the Irvine Patio at 12:30 p.m.

"A visit to The Living Desert is the perfect way to celebrate National Public Gardens Day," said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. "Our plant collection includes more than 1,600 species of plants from diverse desert regions like North America, Africa and Madagascar. This is why we are so honored to be hosting an event that will raise awareness of green spaces all over the world."

The day's events are free for members or with paid park admission. In addition, guests will have the advantage of enjoying a 20 percent discount at the Palo Verde Garden Center throughout the day.