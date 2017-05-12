Baby Giraffe on Exhibit at The Living Desert

Head out to The Living Desert beginning today and you just might get a peek of the new baby giraffe, born April 28th. He is scheduled to be on exhibit beginning at 9:00 AM.

At birth, the yet-to-be-named male calf weighed nearly 186 pounds and stood 6 feet 3 inches tall making it the largest baby giraffe ever born at The Living Desert.

The Living Desert is now home to a herd of eight giraffe, six males and two females, all of which are on exhibit in the African section of the Park. Visitors can get up-close and personal with these majestic animals by participating in the giraffe feeding from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM. The cost is $5 per person or $4 for members.