Flames Shoot Out at Palm Springs Apartment Complex

Fire crews were quick to respond just before 7:00 AM this morning to the Sunny Stones Apartments just off Riverside Place in Palm Springs. Crews were able to to contain the fire to the front apartment unit.

Several neighbors like Jim Esposito looked on as crews worked to knock down those flames, "I can see the smoke all the way up in the sky, so close to all these other buildings its a little scary."

The final assessment was no injuries and firefighters are not exactly sure of the cause of the fire.