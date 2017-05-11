Keller Williams Associates Volunteer in La Quinta Community

La Quinta Keller Williams Market Center was among more than 157,000 Keller Williams associates worldwide participating in the real estate franchise's ninth annual RED Day today, May 11th.

Story: Cathedral City to Vote on Sanctuary City Status

RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize, and Donate, is a collective service initiative where Keller Williams associates donate a day to give back to the local community. Keller Williams associated at RED Day washed school buses all day to make them all sparkly for local school kids.

Story: Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams is the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world with more than 800 offices and 157,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. In 2017, Training magazine named Keller Williams the No. 1 training organization across all industries worldwide. Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties. For more information, visit kw.com.