Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

Arriving on scene, they noticed a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the intersection. The pedestrian was crossing in or around the crosswalk, on a red light. The driver of a Honda Civic was eastbound Indio Boulevard on a green light.

The driver attempted to swerve to miss the pedestrian but he moved and was struck by the front left fender. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with moderate non-life threatening injuries.