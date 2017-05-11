Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Indio

Posted: Updated:
Indio Police Department officers were dispatched to Indio Boulevard and Highway 111 around 10:51 PM on May 10th.

Arriving on scene, they noticed a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the intersection. The pedestrian was crossing in or around the crosswalk, on a red light. The driver of a Honda Civic was eastbound Indio Boulevard on a green light. 

The driver attempted to swerve to miss the pedestrian but he moved and was struck by the front left fender. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with moderate non-life threatening injuries.

  • Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:11:07 GMT

    By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said Thursday. 

  • Riverside County

    Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking, Pimping, and Pandering

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:42:39 GMT

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) assumed investigative responsibility of a case involving allegations that suspect, Lawrence Randall, forced a 19-year-old female to commit acts of prostitution. 

  • Coachella

    Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car in Coachella

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:32:05 GMT

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at 3:05 PM at Van Buren Street and Avenue 49 in Coachella.  

