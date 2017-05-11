Cathedral City Passes $111 Million Biennial Budget

After months of input from members of the public and staff (and more than a month before its June 30, 2017 deadline), the City Council of Cathedral City passed a $111 million biennial budget at last night’s meeting that fully funds city services, expands public safety, increases its contributions to employee retirement funds, assists local community organizations, improves roads and bridges, installs additional solar energy generation systems, properly maintains City parks, and allows for the building and maintenance of the Whitewater Bike Trail currently under construction. More importantly, the two-year budget allows the City to meet its expenditure demands and still have a General Fund reserve or “savings account” above the Council’s policy of 33 percent of the total General Fund budget.

“We are fortunate to build upon the positive trajectory of an economic recovery,” stated Mayor Stan Henry. “Revenue continues to increase due to rising property values, strong auto and retail sales, new and remodeled hotels, and voter approved measures that includes the taxation of the emerging medical cannabis industry. These additional funds have allowed us to hire additional public safety employees including two new police officers, a battalion fire chief, a weekend code enforcement officer, and three firefighter–paramedics.”

In addition to fully funding labor costs, the biennial budget provides funding support for local community organizations including the Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, Cathedral City Dance Program, Cathedral City Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Assistance Program. It also funds the City’s three signature events including the Taste of Jalisco, Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Cathedral City LGBT Days that are enjoyed by thousands.

The City Council also voted to fund numerous capital improvement projects, such as the expansion of the Date Palm Bridge over the wash from four lanes to six lanes, build a new bridge over the wash at Cathedral Canyon Drive, and help construct a new bridge over the wash at Ramon Road with the City of Palm Springs acting as the lead agency. Other improvements include pavement reconstruction of 30th Avenue from Landau Boulevard to Da Vall Drive, the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Date Palm Drive, McCallum Way from Landau Boulevard to Date Palm Drive, and multiple streets in various neighborhoods including the Cove, 35th Avenue, and Rio Vista. Finally, a project sure to please everyone will be the traffic light synchronization of 20 traffic signals throughout the City, namely along East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111).

More information about the biennial budget can be found at www.cathedralcity.gov/services/finance.